Middletown student, 10, killed in bike crash with vehicle

Middletown school buildings are closed while students learn remotely as part of coronavirus precautions. School officials said, however, that grief counselors will be made available online to students and staffers at Miller Ridge.

The crash remains under investigation, but OSP officials said their preliminary investigation shows that a 2012 GMC Sierra was traveling south on Breiel Boulevard through the intersection with Miller Road. Adkins “traveled west through the intersection and struck the GMC Sierra,” the OSP said.

The driver of the Sierra was not injured in the collision, they said.