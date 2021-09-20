Middletown superintendent: School vandalism spurred by TikTok challenge ‘completely unacceptable’

“These behaviors go against our Middie Culture and we ask parents to monitor their student(s) social media accounts, talk to them about appropriate behaviors, and responsible and respectful cell phone use,” he said.

Madison Superintendent Jeff Staggs posted a similar note on the district’s Facebook page. In part, it read, the TikTok Challenge “encourages students to damage and steal school property.”

He asked parents to talk to their children “regarding expectations with behavior and what their actions result in.”

Styles said any student with information regarding who might be stealing from the district, damaging district property, and/or participating in the threats of violence, should email MHS Principal Carmela Cotter at ccotter@middletowncityschools.com or call the Middletown police department at 513-425-7704.