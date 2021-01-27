Middletown teachers get Ohio’s first COVID-19 vaccine shots for school staffers

“I have been working with Superintendent (Marlon Styles Jr.) for six weeks … knowing this day would come. We are just excited,” said Carter.

“Teachers are no different than my elderly population, healthcare workers. I want to get everybody vaccinated who wants to be vaccinated,” she said.

Private school employees in the Middletown area are planned to receive their vaccine injections next week, said Carter.

The 6,300-student Middletown Schools is one of the larger enrollments in the area and in past months the city has seen some of the sharpest spikes in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the region.

Asked about getting the injection and any side effects, Brooks said “I didn’t feel it all so it feels good.”

