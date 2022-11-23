Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday

Harrison is 15-0 with six knockouts as a professional fighter after winning gold medals in judo in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Pacheco has gone 7-2 in her last nine fights with her losses against Harrison in the 2019 PFL.

The other title fights on the card: Featherweight World Title: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins; Heavyweight World Title: Ante Delija vs Matheus Scheffel; Women’s Featherweight Bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd; Lightweight World Title: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray Welterweight; World Title: Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor; Light Heavyweight World Title: Robert Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov.

Harrison has been busy outside the ring.

She served as grand marshal of Middletown’s Santa Parade last year and earlier in the year, took custody of her niece, Kyla, 9, and nephew, Emery, 3. Before that, her mother was caring for the children.

“I love them first and foremost,” Harrison said during a 2021 phone interview from her home in Florida when asked why she volunteered to take custody of her niece and nephew. “It’s my job to take care of them. I’m very capable.”

As a mother and an MMA fighter.

How to watch

WHAT: 2022 Professional Fighters League World Championship

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York City

TV: ESPN+ PPV ($49.99) at 8 p.m. ESPN+ will exclusively stream the undercard at 5:30 p.m.