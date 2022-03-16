Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber signs 4-year, $80 million deal with Phillies, sources say

Middletown native Kyle Schwarber is a free agent no more.
The slugger reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to several sources. The contract reportedly is worth $80 million over four years.
He earned $10 million last season when he played with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the Boston Red Sox. With the Red Sox and Nationals last season, Schwarber hit 32 homers and drove in 71 runs.
He has played outfield and first base and probably will be used extensively as a designated hitter with the Phillies.
Schwarber adds a powerful left-handed hitter to a Phillies lineup already featuring Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins.
Signed out of Indiana University by the Chicago Cubs, Schwarber hit 94 home runs in a three-year span. Then in 2020, he hit .188 with 11 home runs playing in 59 of 60 games. He was non-tendered by the Cubs and signed a one-year deal with the Nationals.
Earlier this year, Schwarber was inducted into the Middletown High School Athletic Hall of Fame and his No. 12 baseball jersey was retired.
