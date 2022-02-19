Middletown’s only female firefighter: ‘I like the adrenaline rush’

“Lots of opportunities to learn,” she said.

She is the first firefighter in her family.

“I like the adrenaline rush and it’s something different every day,” she said after the pinning ceremony. “You have to be prepared for the worst.”

That’s not what her parents, Thomas and Anke Schank, who were sitting across from her, wanted to hear.

“As a parent you never stop worrying,” her mother said. “We worry every day.”

Lolli told the family members who attended the ceremony that the goal is to get the firefighters home safely after each shift.

“That’s what it’s about,” he said.

He encouraged the candidates to serve 25 years as firefighters until they’re eligible to retire. What he doesn’t want is a firefighter who works one year 25 times.

“Build on your experience,” he told them. “Strive to learn and be better every day.”

Fire officials said throughout Butler County they have pushed for more diversity among their staffs. Less than 5% of career firefighters across the country are women, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Numbers throughout the county are similar. Of the 10 Butler County fire departments the Journal-News contacted, 27 of the 614 part- and full-time firefighters, or 4%, are females.

The association said female firefighters also face added mental stress from gender discrimination, plus an increased risk of miscarriage and other reproductive problems from repeated exposure to smoke and other toxins.

Two of the seven new Middletown firefighters are second generation. Isaac Steinbrunner was pinned by his father, Todd, a captain, and Josh Patton was pinned by his father, Brian, a lieutenant.

Caption Seven Middletown firefighters received their pins Friday morning at Fire Headquarters. RICK McCRABB/STAFF Caption Seven Middletown firefighters received their pins Friday morning at Fire Headquarters. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

MIDDLETOWN’S NEWEST FIREFIGHTERS

Rylan Childs

Chris Gargiulo

Nick Koloc

Andrew Maurer

Josh Patton

Celine Schank

Isaac Steinbrunner

FEMALE FIREFIGHTERS IN BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITIES

Department, Female firefighters, Total firefighters

Fairfield, 2, 80

Fairfield Twp., 1, 70

Hamilton, 3, 102

Liberty Twp., 1, 42

Madison Twp., 2, 25

Middletown, 1, 84

Oxford, 6, 44

Trenton, 5, 38

West Chester Twp., 3, 89

Ross Twp., 3, 40

Totals, 27, 614

SOURCE: Butler County fire officials