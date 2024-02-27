Middletown’s only movie theater closing

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown’s only theater is closing at the end of the week, according to a Facebook post.
Cinema 10 Middletown, 3479 Dixie HIghway, is closing permanently on Thursday.
The post said the closing was announced with “great sadness.”
Those looking for “a smaller theater experience,” the company’s Square 7 Cinemas, 726 E. Main St., Lebanon, is “thriving” and will remain open, according to the post.
In November 2018, Republic Theatres purchased the former Danbarry Cinemas. After the purchase, the company updated the HVAC and improved the site’s landscaping.
It is with great sadness that we announce our Cinema 10 Middletown location will be closing permanently on Thursday,...Posted by Cinema 10 Middletown on Tuesday, February 27, 2024
In Other News
1
Local banks encourage Haitian immigrants to open accounts
2
Northgate Mall: What’s happening with the property in Colerain Twp.?
3
Springfield man dies in single-vehicle crash in Clark County
4
Ohio Republican U.S. Senate primary debate to happen at Miami...
5
Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton...
About the Author