Monroe approves Hyde Park at the Crossings residential development

Brock told council the following modifications were made:

Access from London Lane onto Crossings Boulevard shall be a right turn-out.

Access from Crossings Boulevard onto London Lane shall be a right turn-in.

Access on London Lane must include a raised island design to restrict left turn-in and a left out turning movements at the intersection with Crossings Boulevard.

“No Parking” signage must be installed on Roden Park Drive and Crossings Boulevard in the tree lawns fronting the Hyde Park at the Crossings subdivision.

Playground equipment must be installed in each formal open space area where a pavilion is shown on the preliminary plan.

All dwelling units must consist of a minimum of 1,200 square feet of livable floor area, with a minimum one bedroom and two bathrooms, and a maximum of three bedroom and two bathrooms.

All structures must have asphalt roof shingles

After the modifications, Mayor Keith Funk said “every box was checked” that council could control.

The developers haven’t released the total cost of the development, but Funk said the three-bedroom townhomes are expected to cost in the $300,000 range.

Representatives from Park Place said the project would take four to five years to complete. The first five townhomes are expected to be completed by December 2024, according to the developers.

While developers said the townhomes would be attractive to young professionals with no children, Funk said council was concerned about the impact the development could have on the already overcrowded school district.

It was imperative there was “no influx of kids” next school year, according to Funk.

Monroe’s population has grown from 7,133 in 2000 to 15,412 in 2020, according to the latest census. Funk said Monroe is a desirable place to live because of its city services, safe communities, quality schools and easy access to Ohio 63, Ohio 4 and Interstate 75.