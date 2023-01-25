Monroe approves Hyde Park at the Crossings residential development

MONROE — After several modifications were made to the legislation at the request of local citizens, City Council unanimously approved plans for a major multi-family residential development during its meeting Tuesday night.
The legislation had been tabled twice, then council conducted a special meeting Jan. 12 with the developers and city officials to discuss possible changes to the proposal for about 21 acres located at Roden Park Drive and Crossings Boulevard.
The original plans were approved by the city’s Planning Commission, but council tabled the legislation on Dec. 13 and Jan. 10 to allow for more discussion.
K. Philip Callahan, the city’s law director, told council at the Jan. 12 meeting it had 60 days after the legislation was tabled to approve or deny the changes. He said council had to decide at Tuesday’s meeting because the first meeting in February was past the deadline.
The ordinance calls for rezoning the acreage from Gateway Commercial Planned Unit Development to Multi-Family Planned Unit Development and authorizes City Manager Bill Brock to enter into an amended agreement between the city and Park Place Development to build about 80 units called Hyde Park at the Crossings.
Brock told council the following modifications were made:
- Access from London Lane onto Crossings Boulevard shall be a right turn-out.
- Access from Crossings Boulevard onto London Lane shall be a right turn-in.
- Access on London Lane must include a raised island design to restrict left turn-in and a left out turning movements at the intersection with Crossings Boulevard.
- “No Parking” signage must be installed on Roden Park Drive and Crossings Boulevard in the tree lawns fronting the Hyde Park at the Crossings subdivision.
- Playground equipment must be installed in each formal open space area where a pavilion is shown on the preliminary plan.
- All dwelling units must consist of a minimum of 1,200 square feet of livable floor area, with a minimum one bedroom and two bathrooms, and a maximum of three bedroom and two bathrooms.
- All structures must have asphalt roof shingles
After the modifications, Mayor Keith Funk said “every box was checked” that council could control.
The developers haven’t released the total cost of the development, but Funk said the three-bedroom townhomes are expected to cost in the $300,000 range.
Representatives from Park Place said the project would take four to five years to complete. The first five townhomes are expected to be completed by December 2024, according to the developers.
While developers said the townhomes would be attractive to young professionals with no children, Funk said council was concerned about the impact the development could have on the already overcrowded school district.
It was imperative there was “no influx of kids” next school year, according to Funk.
Monroe’s population has grown from 7,133 in 2000 to 15,412 in 2020, according to the latest census. Funk said Monroe is a desirable place to live because of its city services, safe communities, quality schools and easy access to Ohio 63, Ohio 4 and Interstate 75.
About the Author