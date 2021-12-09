Monroe hotel rebranded to Holiday Inn Express after $2 million in renovations

Patel anticipates drawing customers from Liberty Center, a mixed-use complex featuring a shopping mall and diverse restaurants, and Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, the country’s largest indoor sports complex in Hamilton once it opens next year.

Representatives from Miami Valley Gaming and Shaker Run attended the ribbon-cutting. Now that the hotel has been updated, Miami Valley officials said they will refer customers there, Patel said a workout area has been added and all furnishings are new.

Monroe city council member Christina McElfresh called the renovations “beautiful” and said it’s great the company reinvested in the city. She called Scarlet and Gray “good partners.”

Monroe City Manager Bill Brock said the hotel company is taking advantage of the growth that’s happening along the I-75 corridor.

With a new Tru by Hilton in the area, Patel, 27, a 2012 Monroe High School graduate, said it was important to have “a newer, nicer hotel to blend in.”

Caption The Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 120 Senate Drive, Monroe, recently held its ribbon-cutting to celebrate $2 million in renovations. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Caption As part of $2 million in renovations, a new workout area has been added to the Holiday Inn and Suites in Monroe. RICK McCRABB/STAFF