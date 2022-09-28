Monroe takes next step toward $15M public works building

When Morton said the city hasn’t decided on a location and was considering several options, Callahan said it was like buying “a saddle without a horse.”

Brock reiterated the city plans to move forward on the project once a location has been secured.

Mayor Keith Funk said the $6,300 investment, or 0.042% of the estimated cost, was a “marginal risk” for such an expensive project and it was “an easy pill to swallow.”

Morton said the site selection will be based on how long it takes the trucks to reach the main roads during snow events; how easy for the public to find and large enough to meet with families when they are looking at cemetery lots; and flat land with pre-existing natural drainage as opposed to land that requires significant grading during construction.

At an earlier meeting, Morton said he’d like the project completed by 2025.

Kacey Waggaman, assistant city manager, has said the city could issue bond anticipation notes or short-term notes that would be enough to purchase the land and then the city could look at long-term notes for the construction.

POTENTIAL SITES FOR PUBLIC WORKS BUILDING

Cincinnati Commercial Construction proposed to build on its property on Edison Drive. It would be 18,190 square feet for office space. It includes a mechanics garage, a new salt barn, and a drying bed. It would require extensive re-grading to avoid future flooding.

Southeast corner of Ohio 63 and Salzman Road. Public Works Director Gary Morton said this site would be the best since it has direct access to Ohio 63, the land is flat with natural drainage to a waterway, the landowner may be selling what is needed versus the entire parcel, and the land is appropriately zoned since it’s located in a commercial area.

29.13 acre tract on Garver Road. Morton said the negative points of this property are: It’s unknown if owner is interested in selling; location would increase reaction time; site abuts residential properties; and it may require buying more acreage than needed.

The current facility located at 1000 Holman Ave. The city owns the land and there is 35 acres around the property for sale.

