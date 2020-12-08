Montgomery County auto title office to stay in Centerville

The one located at 104 W. Spring Valley is not included in the lease with the county, according to the city. Others BMV sites are in Dayton, Huber Heights and Moraine, according to its website.

The Centerville BMV closed down last month due to COVID-19, but has since reopened.

The first year of the new deal with the county includes the same $4.50 per square foot rental rate for the 1,560 square feet of office space, according to city records.

The rate will increase 25 cents a year per square foot, totaling $8,188.43 per month in the final year, city records state.