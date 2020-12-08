Montgomery County auto title office to stay in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – The city is renewing its lease with Montgomery County to keep an automobile title and registration office on West Spring Valley Road for four more years.
Centerville’s agreement with the county for the clerk of courts’ auto title division has been approved through 2024.
Centerville City Council approved a resolution for the four-year deal Monday night.
The current lease expires at the end of this month and the county sought a new one at 108 W. Spring Valley, where the office has been since 2012, Centerville records show.
The title and registration office shares a building in Centerville with one of six Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar license agency’s in Montgomery County.
The one located at 104 W. Spring Valley is not included in the lease with the county, according to the city. Others BMV sites are in Dayton, Huber Heights and Moraine, according to its website.
The Centerville BMV closed down last month due to COVID-19, but has since reopened.
The first year of the new deal with the county includes the same $4.50 per square foot rental rate for the 1,560 square feet of office space, according to city records.
The rate will increase 25 cents a year per square foot, totaling $8,188.43 per month in the final year, city records state.