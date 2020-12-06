Ohio 48 intersection near I-675 set for months-long traffic safety changes

“Centerville’s five-year strategic plan directs us to improve the built environment to better manage public infrastructure and maintain our community identity,” City Manager Wayne Davis said in a statement released by the city.

The state is seeking public feedback for a road project at one of Centerville’s busiest intersections. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

“Cross Pointe is truly a commercial destination with all the elements to drive success: location, accessibility and visibility,” he added.

The work is expected to take 10 months, according to ODOT. Traffic on both roads will be maintained, but lane closures or shifts will be required, state records show.

From 2017 to 2019, 99 crashes were recorded, with 23 resulting in injury, according to ODOT. Rear-end wrecks accounted for more than half of the crashes.

A federal safety grant will cover 86% of the cost, which is about $496,318, according to the city.

A key aspect of the work will be the installation of a “permissive” left turn signal - or flashing yellow light – that will give “drivers more opportunities to make left turns when safe,” said Kate Bostdorff, Centerville’s communications director.

Left turns are required for Ohio 48 northbound drivers as they approach the intersection seeking to access southbound I-675. Eastbound Alex-Bell drivers must also turn left toward Kettering to get on the northbound ramp of that interstate.

Within a mile of the intersection are two nearly complete apartment complexes – Allure Apartments and Gateway Lofts – adding more than 660 units to a long-established neighborhood south of Cross Pointe.

“They chose to build here because of the outstanding location, and the city is invested in improving connectivity,” Davis said.

The state is seeking information on how the project would impact local residents, air quality, the local economy and historic or cultural resources, according to ODOT.

Comments should be submitted by Jan. 1 to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

UPGRADES PLANNED

The Ohio 48/Alex Bell Road intersection work will include:

•Reconfiguration of signal heads to ensure correct number and placement.

•Backplates on all signal heads.

•New mast arm supports for the intersection signal heads.

•Advance vehicle detection.

•Advance lane use and directional signage on mast arm supports.

•Modification and refreshment of curb ramps/crosswalks.

•New pedestrian signal heads and pushbuttons.

•Pole and street light consolidation with signal poles.

SOURCE: The Ohio Department of Transportation.