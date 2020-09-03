X

Montgomery County second in state for highest occurrences of coronavirus

By Kristen Spicker

In a list typically dominated by rural counties, Montgomery County was second in the state for high occurrences of coronavirus.

From Aug. 19 to Sept. 1, there were 1,191 cases reported, or 224 per 100,000 residents.

Putnam County was ranked first with 268.7 cases per 100,000.

Half of the top 10 counties listed were in the Miami Valley, with Butler, Darke, Shelby, Mercer and Auglaize counties also included.

The top 10 counties in the state ranked the following:

  • Putnam County: 268.7 cases per 100,000
  • Montgomery County: 224 cases
  • Meigs County: 222.6 cases
  • Butler County: 219.5 cases
  • Jackson County: 212.9 cases
  • Darke County: 189.8 cases
  • Shelby County: 187.3 cases
  • Mercer County: 179.7 cases
  • Henry County: 174 cases
  • Auglaize County: 155.5 cases

