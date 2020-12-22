Montgomery, Miami County health departments get COVID vaccine shipments

Both Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and Miami County Public Health received their first shipments of coronavirus vaccines early Tuesday.
Area health departments plan to begin vaccinating emergency medical service workers and home healthcare personnel this week.
Montgomery County received 3,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna, and Miami County received 400 doses. Greene County Public Health received 300 doses on Monday.
EMS workers for the Dayton Fire Department will begin receiving the first dose of the two-dose vaccine regimen on Thursday, Christmas Eve, said Capt. Brad French.
“It’s definitely a sigh of relief for a lot of the members,” he said. “Our medic units transport COVID positive patients virtually every day, and there’s a tremendous amount of exposure.”
While the city is not requiring employees to get vaccinated, French said he expects most members to voluntarily get the shot.
“Because we have trusted medical resources that recommend that that’s the thing to do, including our medical director, Dr. Randy Mariott ... and he himself is going to be getting the vaccine,” French said.
This first shipment is not enough to cover every Montgomery County resident in the first priority group but Public Health expects regular weekly shipments, said spokesperson Dan Suffoletto.
At least 6,733 Ohioans have received the first dose of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen, according to data released Monday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health. That’s about 0.06% of Ohio’s population and about 0.6% of the 1 million to 1.3 million people ODH estimates are in Phase 1A of distribution.