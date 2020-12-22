Montgomery, Miami County health departments get COVID vaccine shipments

While the city is not requiring employees to get vaccinated, French said he expects most members to voluntarily get the shot.

“Because we have trusted medical resources that recommend that that’s the thing to do, including our medical director, Dr. Randy Mariott ... and he himself is going to be getting the vaccine,” French said.

This first shipment is not enough to cover every Montgomery County resident in the first priority group but Public Health expects regular weekly shipments, said spokesperson Dan Suffoletto.

At least 6,733 Ohioans have received the first dose of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen, according to data released Monday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health. That’s about 0.06% of Ohio’s population and about 0.6% of the 1 million to 1.3 million people ODH estimates are in Phase 1A of distribution.