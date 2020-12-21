Coronavirus vaccines reach more Miami Valley residents

Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received 600 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Monday morning. Vince Yahl, the pharmacy site manager at Upper Valley, unpacks the doses. Credit: Premier Health Credit: Premier Health

Vince Yahl, the pharmacy site manager at Upper Valley, said this unexpectedly early shipment is an “early Christmas gift for all of us.”

Premier Health is anticipating it will receive 5,900 doses from Moderna this week. The hospital system expected shipments to begin arriving Tuesday so Upper Valley vaccinated only 10 frontline healthcare workers on Monday.

Dr. Gabriel Hays, a critical care physician at Upper Valley who received the vaccine, said he has seen the devastating impact of COVID-19 but hopes this vaccine will bring an end to the pandemic someday soon.

“It’s a huge, momentous occasion to be able to receive this vaccine,” he said. “It’s a privilege.”

Melissa Beasley, a nurse at Upper Valley who received the shot, said she wants to educate people on the importance of getting the vaccine. The benefits outweigh the risks, she said.

“I couldn’t ask (patients) to do something that I wasn’t willing to do myself,” she said.

A spokesman for Kettering Health Network said the hospital system plans to begin vaccinating employees this week but is still coordinating with ODH to determine the number of doses it will receive.

Vaccinations in Ohio’s long-term care facilities began on Friday.

During the governor’s press conference on Monday, a resident at a Centerville retirement and assisted living center received her shot. CVS began vaccinating residents and staff of Bethany Lutheran Village on Monday morning. The facility expects it will take several days to administer all the vaccines.

Jess Doll, a long-term care nurse manager and infection control nurse at the facility, expeditiously administered the shot to Karyl Junkala. Doll said she is excited and residents have been very receptive to getting the vaccine.

Carol, a resident at Bethany Village in Centerville, received the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, during Gov. Mike DeWine's pandemic press conference.

Junkala said she was ready and anxious to get the shot.

“I’m very pleased to be a part of it,” she said. “I hardly felt a thing.”

Area health departments will begin vaccinating emergency medical service personnel this week. Greene County Public Health received 300 doses on Monday. Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County is anticipating a delivery of 3,100 doses on Tuesday or Wednesday. Miami County Public Health expects to receive a few hundred doses Tuesday or later this week.