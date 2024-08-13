More area HS students earning early college degree through Miami University

Besides two of the program’s two original partners - Hamilton and Middletown high schools – Miami’s ECA now includes high schools in the districts of Edgewood, Franklin, Madison, New Miami as well as two northern Hamilton County high schools in Winton Woods and now Princeton.

The ECA, which sees juniors and seniors travel to Miami’s regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, also includes the Greater Ohio Virtual School.

The expansion reflects the program’s popularity as enrollment will now include more than 160 teens from area teens again active in the academy as local high school classes open this month, said Miami officials.

Designed as a higher education pathway for first-generation college students and those from underrepresented backgrounds, Early College Academy offers high school juniors the opportunity to take 15 credit hours each semester during their junior and senior years, according to school officials.

Transportation to Miami’s campuses, lunches and the support of academic “coaches” are part of the comprehensive nature of the program, said Liza Skryzhevska, associate dean of academic affairs for Miami.

“Our wrap-around academic support is critical,” Skryzhevska said. “Surveys have shown very positive feedback about this. Students like the success coaches.”

After graduation, students can continue at Miami or take their credits to any public university in Ohio to continue their education. They can also choose to enter the workforce with their associate degree, giving them a competitive advantage, said Miami officials.

The spring saw the program’s first, dual high school and college associate degree graduates from Hamilton and Middletown high schools.

Princeton’s director of teaching and learning, Elizabeth Styles, said this unique schedule made ECA especially appealing to Princeton students.

“Going off campus for college credit programs can sometimes be inconvenient for students who want to be involved in their high school’s sports or other extracurriculars,” said Styles.

“The times the classes are offered are not always set up to accommodate the typical high school day. Miami’s ECA allows students to attend classes during the typical hours they would be in class at their high school, so they have time at the end of the day for other activities. This makes it very appealing.”

For more information about Early College Academy, visit Miami’s ECA website.