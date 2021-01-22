Morris highlights IT infrastructure, digital engineering, software development

The general also emphasized digital engineering, agile software development and open systems architecture.

“When you combine digital engineering and model-based systems engineering with agile software development in an open systems architecture, you have a process that allows flexibility and responsiveness in addressing the rapidly evolving threats that may be occurring anywhere in the world,” he said.

The general, at multiple points in his address and during a robust question-and-answer session, stressed cultivating an open systems architecture that maintains agile and interoperable systems.

“How we can be successful against our competition really comes down to what (Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics) Dr. Roper has driven across all of our programs,” said Morris. “Now that we’re invested in agile software development and we’ve stood-up new organizations, like Kessel Run, or Maj. Gen. Michael Schmidt’s Cloud One and Platform One, we need to bring in model-based systems engineering and digital engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.”

The general suggested that a flexible AFLCMC workforce that understands data analytics is key to ensuring a completive advantage over near-peer adversaries.

“Our workforce has tools at their disposal and they do a remarkable job of selecting how to do the best job possible,” said Morris. “I think it’s important that we don’t dictate how they get the job done. We don’t need to sub-optimize the system.”

Also during the question-and-answer session, the general discussed how AFLCMC is providing a new self-paced online platform for acquisition officers to receive specific training and education.

“One of the things we’ve done is create Digital University inside Richard Aldridge’s office (Program Executive Officer for Business and Enterprise Systems and Director of the Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate, Maxwell Air Force Base, Gunter Annex, Alabama),” said Morris. “It’s a pull-type education process where you can obtain information and training on a specific tool in order to do your job. I think this is the model for how we move forward because as the system becomes more dynamic, we need more dynamic training tools that give focused and specific training that you need when you need it.”

AFLCMC is responsible for total life cycle management for aircraft, engines, munitions, electronic, computer, network, cyber and agile combat support systems. The center employs more than 28,000 people and has a budget of approximately $304 billion.

Morris assumed command of the AFLCMC Sept. 3.

The “State of the center” address was part of the AFCEA New Horizons Speaker Series presented by the Lexington-Concord chapter of AFCEA.