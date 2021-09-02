Motorcyclist dies after crash late Wednesday in West Chester Twp

A motorcyclist died late Wednesday after a crash in West Chester Twp.
At 9:10 p.m., West Chester dispatchers received a call reporting that the motorcyclist had gone off the road while traveling eastbound on West Chester Road between Butler Warren Road and Outlook Drive, according to West Chester Twp. spokesperson Barbara Wilson.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
Emergency crews reported that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no other passengers on the motorcycle.
A helmet was found at the scene, but it is unclear if the victim was wearing it at the time of the crash, Wilson said.
West Chester Road was closed for several hours due to the crash, but it has reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.