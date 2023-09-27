Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash into guy wire in Springfield

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after apparently hitting a guy wire in Springfield.

Springfield police said that the crash was reported at 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of E. Main Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The rider, who police said was a 44-year-old man, suffered an injury to his head and a possible broken leg. He was not wearing a helmet and was unconscious when emergency crews arrived, police said.

Medics took the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and he was then flown via CareFlight medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

The severity of his wounds is not clear, but police said that by the time the man was being loaded onto the helicopter they believed his wounds to be less severe than they initially appeared.