Movies in the Park events continue through summer in Middletown

The movies will be preceded by a family activity, and snacks will be provided by local churches. The movie and snacks are free, and the event is open to the public.

“This is a great way to create memories with your kids, and it also gives residents an opportunity to spend time with their friends and neighbors,” said Lewis.

The movie will start at dusk. Local churches will have a booth set up and provide attendees with free popcorn, candy and drinks.

Also, starting at 7 p.m. on each movie night, there will be food available for purchase from food trucks and a movie-themed, family-friendly activity.

On July 12, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be the featured film in Goldman Park, partnering with Breiel Church. There will also be a character meet-and-greet, which will tie into the movie. The food truck on site will be Tacos Colima.

This year, there will be a professional photographer who will take photos and post them on the Middletown Ohio Events Facebook page. Families are also welcome to bring a camera/cell phone and take photos.

On Aug. 9, residents will enjoy “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” in Maple Park, partnering with Restore Church.

Movies were selected based on an online survey with feedback from residents. The top five movies that were the most mentioned were chosen for this year.

“Movies in the Park has grown tremendously, in all aspects, since it started eight years ago,” said Lewis.

Movies in the Park will be held on a monthly basis throughout the summer with one movie in October. On Oct. 11, “Wonka” will be shown in the field behind the Middletown Event and Senior Center (formerly Central Connections.) The city is partnering with Kingswell.

“We added October. We’ve never done October before. We skipped September, because there are so many other things going on as far as festivals and other events,” Lewis said.

The screens have been upgraded to a 30-foot or 55-foot screen, depending on where the movie is shown. Activities will be offered starting at 7 p.m. and will be available until the movie starts at 9 p.m. All of the parks are centrally located, and accessible from area neighborhoods. The movie nights have drawn anywhere from 150 to 500 guests.

To learn more about Movies in the Park, and other events sponsored by the city, visit the Middletown Ohio Events Facebook page. Watch the events page for the latest updates.

Movies in the Park will continue in Middletown this summer: