Multiple fire departments battling warehouse blaze in Madison Twp.

Fire departments from Butler and Warren counties today are fighting a large warehouse fire in Madison Twp.
Dispatchers said units were sent to the 6600 block of Georgetown Lane about 11:45 a.m. and found the blaze throughout the warehouse that houses an automotive repair business.
Black smoke can be seek from miles away. No word yet on any injuries.
