Musical ‘Beetlejuice Jr.’ to haunt Legend Theater this weekend

While Michael Keaton’s take on “Beetlejuice” and its 2024 sequel have become horror comedy classics, Broadway took a chance and came up with a fresh approach for the 2019 musical version, with Beetlejuice and Lydia, the teen character who can see the unliving, getting more depth and a chance to explore other parts of the story in a different way and with music.

YAA kids have constantly reminded SAC executive director Krissy Brown of their interest in the show and she jumped on it the first day of availability. She stressed that those who love the movie shouldn’t be put off by this musical offering.

“If you love the movie, it keeps the same elements without just imitating it and still has many of the classic lines. It’s really its own thing and one of the best shows we’ve done, which will make the audience go home singing the songs,” said Brown, who is the choreographer for the show.

A former YAA member, Brady Castillo, will make his directing debut with “Beetlejuice Jr.”

After seven years in YAA, Keith Board will be doing his last spring show. He’s going out in a way the title character would be proud of by playing him.

“This was one of the first shows I saw and wanted to play Beetlejuice since I was 14. When the rights (to the show) dropped, I pushed to do it,” he said. “This show is so much fun, it’s special, spooky and there’s so much to work with like props, costumes and sets.”

Board said his inspiration for the character was less Keaton and more the Broadway version, but in the end this Beetlejuice will be his own.

Brown and Board said this is one of the most ambitious YAA productions yet with several adult volunteers building the sets and creating props, backdrops and costumes. The costumes in particular will feature several replicas of Beetlejuice and ghost world characters who are represented by how they passed like someone taken by a shark bite.

Southeastern High student Avery Boyer also saw the stage version, and Lydia became her dream role. While she played the title role in a school production of “Annie,” Lydia is a better match to Boyer.

This version of the character, originated by Wynonna Ryder in the movie, wants a more family-oriented life and the Deetz family gets better-rounded roles also.

“I prefer this type of role, it’s more fun and it feels more like real life,” she said.

Brown likes the blend of those type of moments along with a lot of spectacle. YAA members hope anybody wanting some entertainment and spectral fun can leave the Ouija boards at home and support this family-friendly spooky fun.

“We’ve put so much work into it. It would mean a lot for (the community) to come out and see it,” Boyer said.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $19.38 for adults and $13.14 for students and seniors. The John Legend Theater is located at 700 S. Limestone St.

To purchase tickets or more information go to facebook.com/youthartsambassadors.