NASIC construction moves forward at Wright-Patt

(U.S. Air Force graphic)

NASIC is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis. NASIC is the Air Force’s service intelligence center and the nation’s air and space intelligence center.

The project was awarded Aug. 12, and the construction duration is 1,095 days from a Sept. 4 “notice to proceed (NTP)," but this project has complicated phasing, Farkus said.

Today, NASIC is scheduled to move into the new building by Jan. 16, 2025.

This four-year development is the largest single-site construction effort in Wright-Patterson’s history.

“The nature of the work is that after construction is complete, NASIC and the Defense Intelligence Agency validate and conduct burn-in testing of equipment,” Farkus said. “We actually issue a second NTP to Messer Construction. They then have 60 days to connect the new project to existing buildings."

Farkus said the team learned early on in the design process this was not normal office space; rather it is in a unique setting, where specialized work is to be conducted, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

“We will increase their capacity to protect our fighting forces all over the world,” Farkus said. “The intelligence NASIC collects and analyzes saves lives.”

“NASIC’s mission growth outpaced our facilities' ability to efficiency and effectively support the mission,” Col. Maurizio Calabrese, NASIC commander, said in August. "We thank all the project delivery partners for their role in quickly designing and now awarding all aspects of this expansion ahead of schedule and within budget.

Messer Construction Co., with regional offices in Louisville, Cincinnati and Dayton, is the prime contractor for this project.