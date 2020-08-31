NASIC personnel ready to transfer to Space Force

US Space Force emblem

She noted also that NASIC members who are transferring to Space Force will remain physically working at Wright-Patterson.

“As the nation’s air and space intelligence center, NASIC delivers authoritative, engineering-level scientific and technical intelligence to multiple customers, including the Space Force,” said Michelle Martz, chief of Public and Legislative Affairs at NASIC. “These soon-to-be space professionals will continue their critical work side-by-side their Air Force counterparts to accomplish that mission.”

In all, there are about 20 Airmen physically working at Wright-Patterson who will transfer to Space Force and all members will remain in their current positions, Martz added.

Communities across the nation have forwarded bids to serve as the new permanent home for the headquarters of U.S. Space Command -- among them, advocates for Dayton and Wright-Patterson.

“In recent weeks we’ve seen a number of things happen that have enhanced Dayton’s case and the way that Dayton is viewed by industry analysts as a legitimate contender for this historic project,” national site selection consultant John Boyd told the Dayton Daily News in July.