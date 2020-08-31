NASIC personnel ready to transfer to Space Force

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the new U.S. Space Force are increasingly intertwined, and a transfer ceremony slated for Tuesday demonstrates that.
Nine Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees will officially transfer into Space Force tomorrow, the base said Monday.
These space operators working at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center -- better known as NASIC -- are part of the more than 2,000 Air Force-wide slated to transfer to Space Force, a base announcement said.
These Wright-Patterson space operations airmen include one officer and eight enlisted personnel.
The transfer window opens Tuesday and will continue through the fall, a NASIC executive noted.
She noted also that NASIC members who are transferring to Space Force will remain physically working at Wright-Patterson.
“As the nation’s air and space intelligence center, NASIC delivers authoritative, engineering-level scientific and technical intelligence to multiple customers, including the Space Force,” said Michelle Martz, chief of Public and Legislative Affairs at NASIC. “These soon-to-be space professionals will continue their critical work side-by-side their Air Force counterparts to accomplish that mission.”
In all, there are about 20 Airmen physically working at Wright-Patterson who will transfer to Space Force and all members will remain in their current positions, Martz added.
Communities across the nation have forwarded bids to serve as the new permanent home for the headquarters of U.S. Space Command -- among them, advocates for Dayton and Wright-Patterson.
“In recent weeks we’ve seen a number of things happen that have enhanced Dayton’s case and the way that Dayton is viewed by industry analysts as a legitimate contender for this historic project,” national site selection consultant John Boyd told the Dayton Daily News in July.