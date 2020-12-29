National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will offer evening hours in 2021

Each month, the museum will offer a close-up look at a different aircraft while following social distancing guidelines. On Jan. 7, visitors will be permitted to walk through the cargo area of the C-123K Provider, a release from the museum said.

In January 1962, the first of many Providers were sent to South Vietnam. The C-123K on display saw extensive service during the Southeast Asia War and personnel developed a strong symbolic attachment to the aircraft on display. It took almost 600 hits in combat and it was named “Patches” for the damage repairs that covered it. Moreover, seven of its crew received the Purple Heart for wounds received in battle. Former C-123 Crew Chief and museum volunteer Tech. Sgt. (Ret.) Ed Kienle will be available to talk to visitors, the release said.