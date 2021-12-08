dayton-daily-news logo
X

Navistar workers vote on tentative contract extension agreement

Navistar employees build a truck on the assembly line at the Springfield plant in 2017. Local union members at Navistar were asked to vote on a tentative contract extension agreement on Wednesday.
Caption
Navistar employees build a truck on the assembly line at the Springfield plant in 2017. Local union members at Navistar were asked to vote on a tentative contract extension agreement on Wednesday.

News
By Hasan Karim
Updated 3 hours ago

Navistar production workers and those in skilled trades at the Springfield facility voted Wednesday on a tentative two-year contract extension agreement that will include signing bonuses and a 4% pay increase.

Union members had until 6:30 p.m. to cast their vote, so the results weren’t yet available.

ExploreNavistar to increase production in Springfield, bring back laid off workers

Information regarding the vote and a copy of the contract extension was provided by UAW Local 402, which represents assembly production workers as well as those in skilled trades at Navistar’s Springfield plant.

The ratification vote in Springfield was to focus on those union members, as the tentative agreement will extend the union contract with the company to 2026.

Additional details regarding the ratification vote as well as the contract extension agreement was not provided to this news organization, as UAW Local 402 president Chris Blizard had not responded to a request for comment Wednesday.

The proposed agreement will impact other affiliated UAW locals associated with Navistar and those entities were referred in the extension agreement as the “union.” The extension will push the duration of the contract to October 2026. It was set to expire in 2024, according to a copy of extension agreement.

Under the extension agreement, all employees who are on active or laid off status on the date that the agreement is ratified will receive a lump sum payment of $5,000 per employee.

The agreement went over several areas such as job security; signing bonuses, wages, lump sums and wage progression tables. As part of the agreement, employees will get a 4% pay raise on Oct. 7, 2024.

In addition to wages increasing by 4%, new hire wage rates for hourly-paid employees will be increased by $2 per hour and that would go into effect on the same day in October 2024.

The agreement also stated that all employees who have reached the maximum wage or salary rate as of Oct. 1, 2025 and are on active or laid off status as of that date will receive a lump sum payment equal to 4% of “qualified earnings” as defined in the current Main Labor Contracts with the company.

ExploreFederal mask extension for public transportation includes Springfield

The tentative agreement, if approved, will also include health and welfare benefits, including that all weekly employee premium contributions and other related benefits would remain unchanged for the duration of the extension agreement.

However, due to Navistar no longer being a publicly traded company, there will be lump sum payments in lieu of profit sharing.

The agreement also talked about several other things such as holidays, vacation periods, benefit continuation for laid off employees as well as those who are not eligible for disability benefits.

This news organization did reach out to representatives of Navistar. However, they declined to comment until after the ratification vote concluded.

In Other News
1
Car crashes into house, both catch fire in Champaign County
2
Fairfield schools security increased after threat made online
3
Madison Schools to pay $107,500 in federal free speech lawsuit
4
Preble Co. Sheriff’s Office recognized for assisting in case of young...
5
Student charged in threat at Triad HS

About the Author

ajc.com

Hasan Karim
Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top