NBA team uniforms to sport Cleveland-Cliffs’ logo

A company with ties to Butler County will have its logo on NBA uniforms.
The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America with a location in Middletown, today announced an expansion of its existing multi-year marketing agreement to put the Cliffs logo on the Cavs player uniforms beginning with the 2022-23 season.
Since 1847, Cliffs has been headquartered in Cleveland and operating in the Great Lakes region. The company’s headquarters are located downtown, less than a half mile from the home of the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cliffs is also the only steel company to have a jersey patch partnership within the NBA.
“Cliffs has been an anchor for Cleveland and the Great Lakes Region for 175 years. We share an immense amount of hometown pride and love for this region and are committed to having a positive influence on the people that live and work here,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO, Len Komoroski. “While our respective roles in the community are much different from each other, both Cliffs and the Cavs are considered part of the ‘fabric of life’ here in Northeast Ohio. It is now very appropriate and relevant for Cliffs to be represented, literally, on the fabric of the Cavs player jerseys.”
Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said: ”The power of this Cliffs-Cavs partnership is our common culture of teamwork, family and community, which are fundamental to our on-going success. The journey together will be rewarding, and winning is about the whole team.”
Cliffs also announced today that the partnership will yield a very special community benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs throughout communities in which Cleveland-Cliffs operates. The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation pledged $500,000 of new funding to clubs serving in or near host communities. Area clubs will be invited to apply for grant dollars to support capital and program expenses that encourage healthy lifestyles.
