Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports

Community partners have come together to assist in cleanup, and the EMA is continuing damage assessment.

Clements-Pitstick said the three individuals who reported injuries were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

Clements-Pitstick said the low number of injuries is “a testament to the preparedness efforts of our community.”

The EF-2 tornado traveled 18.7 miles in Clark and Madison counties with wind speeds of up to 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The tornado began at 4:52 a.m.

The most significant damage is around Mitchell Road in Springfield Twp., Clements-Pitstick said.

Anyone whose property was impacted by the tornado should contact their insurance, Clements-Pitstick. The EMA will have a Care Portal set up Thursday afternoon to assess and address unmet needs. Until then, anyone who needs assistance can call the EMA at 937-521-2175.

Clements-Pitstick thanked first responders, EMA volunteers and other community partners. She said numerous organizations are helping in the aftermath of the storm including Springfield’s Saint Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, Masters of Disaster, Team Rubicon, AT&T First Net and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Section assisted with aerial damage assessments, Clements-Pitstick said.

She said the number of customers without power has dropped below 600, and about 95% of those people are expected to have power by 11 p.m. Thursday. The rest should be restored by Saturday.

Anyone wanting to donate to relief funds can do so at Park National Bank under United Way Disaster Relief, or on United Way’s website, Clements-Pitstick said. Those who want to volunteer with the EMA can call its office. Additional resources are listed on Clark County’s website.