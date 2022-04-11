dayton-daily-news logo
X

New Carlisle blaze injures firefighter, causes ‘significant damage’ to house

The rear view of the house at 618 Bowser Street shows the extent of the damage Monday after a fire on Sunday destroyed most of the home. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
The rear view of the house at 618 Bowser Street shows the extent of the damage Monday after a fire on Sunday destroyed most of the home. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
April 11, 2022

A firefighter was injured in a Sunday fire in New Carlisle that caused significant damage to a home.

Crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Bowser Street, Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jacob King said.

One Bethel Twp. firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after debris fell down in the house and onto his head while crews were fighting the fire. The firefighter has since been released with “no lingering” effects, said King, who declined to release the firefighter’s name.

The house sustained “significant damage,” King said, and crews were able to contain fire damage to the rear and kitchen area of the home.

ExploreArea schools spend millions on wellness, mental health

The four people living in the home were not injured, King said. But a few pets in the house didn’t survive or haven’t been found.

The origin of the fire is unclear, but the fire department believes it may have started in the rear of the house and is not believed to be “malicious,” King said.

The house is believed to be a total loss due to the damage, and the fire department contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family. A GoFundMe also has been created to aid the family.

Fire departments of New Carlisle, Bethel Twp. in Miami County, Enon, Huber Heights, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were requested to help. Crews were on the scene until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, King said.

In Other News
1
Springboro woman faces felony charges for alleged assaults on school...
2
Man indicted in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
3
Museum of Art exhibition wins state honor
4
Pedestrian struck in Middletown near YMCA, victim in stable condition...
5
Video: Mock crash teaches life-saving lesson to Edgewood students

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top