New Carlisle blaze injures firefighter, causes ‘significant damage’ to house

Crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Bowser Street, Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jacob King said.

One Bethel Twp. firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after debris fell down in the house and onto his head while crews were fighting the fire. The firefighter has since been released with “no lingering” effects, said King, who declined to release the firefighter’s name.