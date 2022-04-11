New Carlisle blaze injures firefighter, causes ‘significant damage’ to house

A firefighter was injured in a Sunday fire in New Carlisle that caused significant damage to a home.
Crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Bowser Street, Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jacob King said.
One Bethel Twp. firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after debris fell down in the house and onto his head while crews were fighting the fire. The firefighter has since been released with “no lingering” effects, said King, who declined to release the firefighter’s name.
The house sustained “significant damage,” King said, and crews were able to contain fire damage to the rear and kitchen area of the home.
The four people living in the home were not injured, King said. But a few pets in the house didn’t survive or haven’t been found.
The origin of the fire is unclear, but the fire department believes it may have started in the rear of the house and is not believed to be “malicious,” King said.
The house is believed to be a total loss due to the damage, and the fire department contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family. A GoFundMe also has been created to aid the family.
Fire departments of New Carlisle, Bethel Twp. in Miami County, Enon, Huber Heights, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were requested to help. Crews were on the scene until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, King said.
