New Carlisle city manager resigning, taking Carlisle job

32 minutes ago

New Carlisle’s city manager is resigning from his position, effective next month.

Randy Bridge will depart his New Carlisle job on Aug. 11. He accepted a position with the city of Carlisle to oversee all municipal planning, zoning, code enforcement and economic development activities for the city.

“Leading the city of New Carlisle these past eight years has been a rewarding experience,” Bridge said in a release. “I can safely say that I am leaving this city better suited for growth than ever before, and I am eager to watch from the sidelines how it all unfolds.”

A release announcing the news said in Bridge’s time as city manager, the city has repaired the roadway system at “astonishing rates,” improved the park system with new equipment and features, was named the second healthiest housing market in the state, and added two new residential developments that will “positively impact the city for years to come.”

No other information was immediately available from city officials, and Bridge declined additional comment.

