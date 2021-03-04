Deputies use doorbell cam, accuse New Carlisle man of brutally beating, stalking woman

“During the videos, Brian punches, head butts, strangles, spits on, throws liquids and other objects at (victim),” the affidavit said. “Brian lunges at (victim), draws his leg up as if to kick her, pulls his fists back as if to strike her on multiple occasions,” the affidavit continued. .”

Rozell “completely terrorizes” the victim, the affidavit stated.

During her interview, the victim also told deputies Rozell was stalking her and had been “throughout their entire relationship,” another affidavit filed in the case said.

“She provided that Brian had shown her maps of where she had been and asked where she was. She provided at that time she knew Brian was tracking her everywhere she goes there is ‘no hiding,’” the affidavit said.

The night of the assault the victim told deputies Rozell had messaged her “50 to 100 times using three to four numbers and his dad’s Facebook account,” the affidavit said.

“She advised she was getting several threats during these exchanges, ‘if you don’t do this, this, or this I’m coming to kill you,’” the affidavit said.

Rozell’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.