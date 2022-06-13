New Carlisle teen dies in apparent drowning after canoe flips

A Clark County teenager who died Saturday after the canoe he was in overturned on a lake near Enon was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Preston Jackson, 16, of New Carlisle died Saturday morning at Dayton Children’s Hospital after rescue crews were able to pull his body from the lake.
He was one of three teens who were fishing in a canoe on a lake in the area of Osborn Road and Lower Valley Pike in Bethel Twp., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The teens were trespassing on the lake in the canoe, which flipped around 8:30 a.m., according to dispatch call records.
Fishermen on the bank who witnessed the canoe flip were able to rescue two of the three teens. They were not able to save Jackson after he reportedly went underwater.
Crews who arrived pulled Jackson from the water and took him to the hospital, where he later died.
No other injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
