New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing of friend’s mom

The Second Appellate District of the Ohio Court of Appeals ruled partially in favor of Ellis, reversing the trial court’s 2019 judgment.

Ellis was 16 when she was sentenced to serve her time in an adult prison after a psychological expert found earlier this year “there was not sufficient time to rehabilitate” her in the juvenile system.

Explore 5 things to know about the Consumer Price Index

The Court of Appeal’s opinion, published in January, states that a doctor and a guardian ad litem, both court-appointed, who submitted reports with “contrary evidence” and who believed that Ellis should remain in the juvenile system were not admitted into evidence.

The opinion stated that the juvenile court “abused its discretion” by failing to consider the opinions of the doctor and guardian ad litem Trinh, “both of whom it had appointed and directed to file written reports to assist in the amenability determination.”

A future court date has not been scheduled for Ellis as of Tuesday, according to court records.

She remains incarcerated in the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.