New clothing, home goods retailer opens in Springfield

The store is hosting a grand opening event through Sunday with some giveaways and 10% off discounts offered, according to the business.

The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Springfield is also expecting another discount retail development in the coming months: the opening of the $77.5 million Gabriel Brothers distribution site at the Prime Ohio II Industrial Park.

The Gabe’s project is on track to be fully operational by this fall and the company is working to fill new positions by then.