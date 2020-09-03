New commander takes helm at Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

There, he was responsible for the life-cycle management of nuclear weapons systems supporting two legs of the nation’s nuclear triad, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, gravity bombs and nuclear command, control and communications systems, the Air Force said.

In his new position Morris will lead a center headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a center responsible for the total life cycle management for aircraft, engines, munitions, and electronic systems.

A 1988 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, Morris has held several key acquisition and sustainment roles on Air Force space and weapons systems, staff positions on the Air and Joint Staffs and commander positions at the squadron, group, wing and center levels.

Air Force officials announced in May that Maj. Gen. Shaun Morris had been nominated for promotion to lieutenant general and will become the commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

.”I’m humbled to be considered for this opportunity,” Morris said in May. “Over the course of my career, I’ve had several opportunities to be part of the great team at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. I’m honored to rejoin this fantastic organization with its long history of developing, fielding, modernizing and sustaining the world’s greatest Air Force, as well as forging critical relationships with our allies and partners.”

In a final message to his team, McMurry, a three-star general, called his stewardship of the center, which manages a $225 billion portfolio, “a great ride.”

The center procures and sustains Air Force aircraft. It has updated its hiring process and become “more responsive” to program offices, McMurry said.

“The sense for urgency and the need for speed has really taken hold,” he said in a video. “I think those are great things. We’ll have more changes coming. Strap in and enjoy the ride.”