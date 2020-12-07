X

NEW: Dayton software company poised to create 31 new jobs

Woodard Development rehabilitated the old Lotz paper building at 607 E. Third St. The building was renamed the Avant-Garde. CONTRIBUTED
By Thomas Gnau

Armed with a new state tax credit, a Dayton software company is ready to create new jobs, effectively doubling its payroll.

Tangram Flex Inc. expects to create 31 full-time positions, generating $3.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Dayton, the state Tax Credit Authority said Monday.

The Authority approved a 1.950 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Tangram Flex provides customized system integration software toolkits and services to help defense customers modernize mission-critical systems.

In all Monday, the Tax Credit Authority approved credits for 16 projects statewide, projects set to create a total of 4,183 new jobs and retain 1,051 jobs statewide.

