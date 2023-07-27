New details emerge in deadly Springfield shooting, arrest

Police on Thursday afternoon shared additional details surrounding the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Springfield earlier this month, including that the victim was friends with the man now charged in his death.

Kedric Holt, 21, was arrested Wednesday morning by U.S. Marshals on the same street as the victim was shot and killed. Holt was charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, two counts of discharging a firearm, and single counts of tampering with evidence and discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

Springfield police responded around 9 p.m. July 8 to a shooting in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue. The gunshot victim, Gregory Allen Wells Jr., was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Springfield Police Sgt. James Byron, during a press conference Thursday, declined to share many specifics of the incident, citing an open investigation. He said investigators know the details of “most of the events in this case.”

According to court records, witnesses told police that Wells was sitting in his Jeep Grand Cherokee with the window open when a man, who they identified as Holt, approached the driver’s side and began shooting. Witnesses said Holt was the only person around the car when they heard shots.

Execution of a search warrant in Holt’s bedroom — located on the same street as the shooting — found a handgun box missing both a gun and magazine and ammunition.

According to court records, Holt was detained at the scene and questioned. Byron declined to share why it took 18 days to arrest him.

Byron described Holt and Wells as friends. He said a minor was injured during the incident, but he was unsure if the injury was due to a gunshot wound.

Wells, known as “JR,” is a 2021 graduate of Springfield High School and Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center. He worked at Navistar and earlier this year started a car detailing business, J&W Detailing, with his grandfather, according to his obituary.

His death was the sixth homicide in Springfield this year, said Valerie Lough, community information coordinator for the city. That is pacing above the last two years: in 2022, there were eight homicides and nine in 2021, she said.

“This gun violence needs to stop,” Wells’ grandmother Victoria Arnold said earlier this month. “People are tired of burying their young.”

She became a victim’s advocate for the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office following the 2005 shooting death of her son, Titus, who worked with the juvenile court system. He was randomly shot by two men at the end of a four-day crime spree that included two other shootings.

Arnold also lost another grandchild in the recent past; Wells’ twin sister, Destiny, died in a rollover crash about three years ago.

“I became a victim’s advocate to honor my son’s memory not realizing later on I would be honoring the memory of my granddaughter, Destiny, and now my grandson, Gregory,” Arnold said. “I took this job to give back, not to bury mine, so I’m very angry about this whole situation.”