NEW DETAILS: Springfield trucking company explosion, fire: ‘It was a lot of fire.’

“The flames were through the roof on arrival,” Smith said. “I mean, it was a lot of fire.”

Up to 2,500 gallons of water a minute flowed to fight the fire, he said.

“This is a very good stop,” Smith said. “This fire could have taken this entire building and burned it to the ground and we stopped it to just one part of the repair facility.”

Springfield Fire Rescue Division firefighters responded, as did Box 27, which provides support for firefighters at scenes. Springfield Twp. and Moorefield Twp. also provided mutual aid.

Smith noted the human toll of the fire at the U.S. Xpress repair facility, despite no injuries.

“A lot of the mechanics, their tools are in their and they’ve lost their tools,” he said, “and that’s a big part of their livelihood.”