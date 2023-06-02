NEW DETAILS: Springfield trucking company explosion, fire: ‘It was a lot of fire.’

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze after reports of one or more explosions Friday morning at a Springfield trucking company on West Leffel Lane.
The fire happened at the U.S. Xpress trucking facility at 825 W. Leffel Lane, and smoke could be seen for at least a mile around 6 a.m., but the first calls came in at 5:13 a.m., according to Matthew Smith, assistant chief for the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.
He said initial reports said an explosion, or multiple explosions, occurred at the repair facility for the trucking company.
“We have confirmed their was an explosion inside,” Smith said. “We do not know what caused that explosion.”
No one was inside the section of the building where the fire started, and no injuries were reported, he said.
“The flames were through the roof on arrival,” Smith said. “I mean, it was a lot of fire.”
Up to 2,500 gallons of water a minute flowed to fight the fire, he said.
“This is a very good stop,” Smith said. “This fire could have taken this entire building and burned it to the ground and we stopped it to just one part of the repair facility.”
Springfield Fire Rescue Division firefighters responded, as did Box 27, which provides support for firefighters at scenes. Springfield Twp. and Moorefield Twp. also provided mutual aid.
Smith noted the human toll of the fire at the U.S. Xpress repair facility, despite no injuries.
“A lot of the mechanics, their tools are in their and they’ve lost their tools,” he said, “and that’s a big part of their livelihood.”