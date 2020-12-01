New DP&L testimony: ‘Smart grid’ would entail investment up to $267M

With a customer’s approval, the plan would give competitive retail electric service providers access to customer usage data, so that providers can offer rates “tailored” to a customer, Schroder testified.

Schroder also testified that DP&L has agreed to “prioritize the installation of the SGP (smart grid plan) in economically disadvantaged areas of the city, many of which were struck by tornados last year.”

DP&L also envisions “significant economic development incentives and grants for hospitals and manufacturers in DP&L’s service territory, which are intended to assist those entities in responding to the financial consequences of COVID-19 and restarting Ohio’s economy,” according to the testimony.

“The costs of the incentives and grants will be borne by DP&L and not recovered from customers,” Schroder testified.

She also voiced support in the testimony for “developing an energy resiliency project in or near the Wright Patterson Air Force Base.”

DP&L has also agreed to “explore a joint partnership with the city of Dayton and the University of Dayton’s Hanley Sustainability Institute” and to contribute $100,000 per year with DP&L shareholder dollars to the Property Assessed Clean Energy program (also known as “PACE”) for projects in Dayton.

“Additionally, DP&L will contribute $50,000 per year to support energy upgrades for small and micro businesses within the city that are not eligible for PACE funding,” Schroder testified.

The plan would also implement an electric vehicle rebate program, and a rebate program for “smart thermostats” which will be paid for by DP&L’s shareholders, she said.

The electric utility also wants to make a “shareholder contribution of $900,000 over two years to provide weatherization for customers at or below 200% of the federal poverty line,” with a shareholder contribution of $200,000 over four years “toward the marketing and education of residential customers about the smart thermostat rebate program.”

Further, DP&L envisions contributing $200,000 per year with DP&L shareholder dollars “to provide economic development programs and assist low-income city residents,” Schroder testified.

“The smart grid investments they are making are significant,” said Matt Schilling, a spokesman for the PUCO. “The only thing left at the PUCO is for the commissioners to issue a ruling and then DP&L can start work (assuming approval from commissioners).”

In October, DP&L reached a settlement on its plan to pursue smart grid technology with almost every party to the regulatory case, except for the Ohio Consumers Counsel, which did not sign the settlement.

Commissioners can accept, reject or modify any plan based on the evidence in a case, Schilling said.

However, a representative of DP&L told the Dayton Daily News in October that the plan will mean higher rates, an increase of 94 cents for the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) on DP&L’s “standard service offer.”

Electricity usage is calculated in kWh, or 1,000 watts used for one hour. As one example, a 100-watt light bulb on for ten hours uses one kilowatt-hour.

“We continue to maintain the lowest residential rates of the investor-owned utilities in Ohio,” DP&L spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said in October.

DP&L applied in late 2018 to implement smart grid technologies across its territory. Ohio’s other electric distribution utilities have already launched similar programs, Schilling said, including AEP Ohio and Duke Energy Ohio.