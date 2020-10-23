DP&L pledges to invest $249M in case settlement

The PUCO’s technical staff signed the settlement, but the case will need to have a formal hearing schedule before a vote by commissioners, Schilling said.

Commissioners can accept, reject or modify a settlement pact as they see fit. Schilling did not have a timeline for when that may happen.

“We appreciate the opportunities to work with all interested parties to reach a balanced and fair settlement agreement to continue our progress toward creating a smarter energy future for our customers,” Lisa Krueger, president of the U.S. strategic business unit for AES Corp., the parent company of DP&L, said in a statement. “This marks an exciting step in our digital transformation to provide our customers with personalized, innovative, and seamless energy services.”

DP&L said the plan is to invest in "smart meters” that allow better reliability, performance and communication. Schilling said such meters can help provide customers with data regarding their energy use, reduce utility operating expenses and lead to more timely restoration of power outages.

DP&L also said it will build “self-healing” grid sections which isolate problems and automatically re-route power without service interruptions.

The utility said it will also implement rebate programs for electric vehicles and more —including prioritizing the installation of equipment in the West and Northwest areas of the city of Dayton which were the hardest hit locations by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Questions were sent Friday to the Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel.