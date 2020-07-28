New Liberty Center business offering alcohol-included slushies

“The variety is nice to hit different palates,” Wendt said.

The idea for the business formed early last year after Robinson returned from a vacation and raved about about frozen drinks she had purchased, all with layering and made with tequila and pre-made syrups, “so it was a little bit of a different concept” than the Frost Factory, Wendt said.

“She was like ‘I loved it, it was so much fun. I would love to do something like this with you,‘” she said.

That’s what the two Liberty Twp. residents did, expanding options to tequila, bourbon, vodka, rum and various liqueurs. They also opted for alcohol-free options so families could include their children as they walk around Liberty Center’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area with their drinks.

The Frost Factory is now open at Liberty Center in Liberty Township offering boozy and non-alcoholic slushy options in a variety of sizes. Most flavors are made from scratch with fresh fruit and can be customized with alcohol of choice. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Frost Factory even shook up its own “cooling off” concept by creating warm drinks including Campfire S’mores, Banana Cream Pie, Hazelnut Espresso White Russian and Creamy Coconut Hot Buttered Rum.

The business also taps heavily into Wendt being a health and wellness coach and a part-owner of area smoothie shops.

“It’s a very similar set up, just without alcohol and without machines,” she said. “We do it (there) with blenders and, obviously, on the healthier side.”

The Frost Factory allows customers to bring in food from nearby restaurants because it does not offer food of its own and wants to promote the restaurants within Liberty Center, Wendt said.