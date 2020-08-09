New practice for Medicare patients opens in South Park

“We are excited to become a part of the Dayton community with the opening of our new centers and our team is looking forward to providing our innovative, high-quality, value-based care for seniors in the area,” Tamara Jurgenson, Chief Growth Officer of Oak Street Health, said in a statement. ”As our company continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we are ready to welcome new patients in Dayton and help improve their quality of life.”

The practice has in-person and telehealth visits, a 24-hour patient support line, and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. They also advertise additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes.