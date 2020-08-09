New practice for Medicare patients opens in South Park

A primary care chain for patients with Medicare just opened an office in South Park and is going to open another Dayton location, in the Crown Point neighborhood, later this month.
Oak Street Health, launched in 2012, opened a new office Monday at 1431 Wayne Ave., where Dollar General closed last year. Their second local office will open at 4271 W. Third St. in the Westown Shopping Center and should start seeing patients Aug. 17.
The openings bring the number of Oak Street Health centers in Ohio to six, joining existing centers in Cleveland and Youngstown.
“We are excited to become a part of the Dayton community with the opening of our new centers and our team is looking forward to providing our innovative, high-quality, value-based care for seniors in the area,” Tamara Jurgenson, Chief Growth Officer of Oak Street Health, said in a statement. ”As our company continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we are ready to welcome new patients in Dayton and help improve their quality of life.”
The practice has in-person and telehealth visits, a 24-hour patient support line, and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. They also advertise additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes.
Besides its Ohio offices, the Chicago-based network has more than 50 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania,Rhode Island, North Carolina and Tennessee.