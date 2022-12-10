New Springfield nonprofit to host holiday event for kids

Dance Stomp Shake Inc. will host a Southside Winter Wonderland from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at The L, 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. The event is free and open to the public, but suggested for children in grades fourth and younger.

The activities will take place both indoors and outdoors. They include Santa’s Express, a trackless train ride for those 10 and under from 2 to 4 p.m.; arts and crafts with teachers; free pictures with Santa from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; a gospel concert at 3 p.m.; and carnival-style games with prizes. There will also be hot chocolate; Kore 4 Soul Kitchen food truck and desserts by C-Marie.