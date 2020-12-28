New stores including eatery open at Cincinnati Premium Outlets

A Bath & Body Works/White Barn outlet is coming soon but officials released no opening date.

Newman said the new mall additions will soon have company as “more are expected to open in the coming weeks.”

According to the mall’s website, the Marc Jacobs Outlet comes from Jacobs launching “his eponymous line in April 1984. Since then, he has spearheaded countless successful ready-to-wear, handbag, fragrance and cosmetic collections.”

And the website states the Tory Burch Outlet “is an American lifestyle brand that embodies the personal style and sensibility of its Chairman, CEO and Designer, Tory Burch.”

“Launched in February 2004, the (Burch) collection, known for color, print and eclectic details, includes ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, home and beauty.”

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet mall opened in 2009 and is located on a 117-acre site near the southeast corner of the I-75 and Ohio 63 interchange.

The mall includes more than 100 stores and 400,000 square feet of leasable space.

In 2019 Jennifer Patterson, Monroe’s assistant city manager for economic development, described the mall as “one of Monroe’s most recognizable destinations.”

“Because of the outlet mall, regional residents are able to shop for their needs conveniently, and people not as familiar with our community have an opportunity to learn more about the area with each visit to the mall,” Patterson said.

“Cincinnati Premium Outlets is often recognized for being the Best Shopping Area in Warren County through the Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s annual Best of the County competition, and we’re proud to have them in Monroe.”