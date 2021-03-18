New to Jungle Jim’s: Graeter’s available at drive-thru

The 1,200-square-foot ice cream parlor also will have an outside patio, Adams said. As part of the shopping center’s front-end expansion, Fifth-Third Bank moved last month to reduce the foot traffic at the front of the shopping center, Adams said.

Adams said another “amazing tenant” is expected to fill the space between Hallmark and Petland, though he couldn’t release the name of the business until the lease was signed.

“I have wanted them for a long time,” he said.

Between tenants and Jungle Jim’s staff, the front-end expansion will create about 20 jobs, Adams said

With a total of 59 tenants at both Fairfield and Eastgate locations, Jungle Jim’s International Market’s occupancy is at 100 percent.