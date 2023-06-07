New veterinary clinic owner picks New Carlisle because of location, charm

Johnson chose to open her clinic in New Carlisle because it’s a “charming little town,” because she wanted a location central to major roads for easy access from other areas to serve a wider population; and it’s not a far commute.

“When I was in the process of looking for real estate for sale, I found a few possible buildings, but when this location came up in New Carlisle, it was the perfect size and in a great location — slightly off the main road, but with very easy access,” she said.

Johnson said there were “many, many” delays in construction and the inside layout required extensive remodeling, but it was “priced perfectly” for them to be able to make it their own instead of working around what was already there.

Johnson, from Bellefontaine, has experience in shelter medicine, wildlife rehabilitation, small animal general practice and high volume spay and neuter.

Services at the clinic include spay and neuter surgeries, as well as others such as lump removals, dental cleanings and extractions, eye removals and amputations, at the doctor’s discretion. There is also “Wellness Wednesdays” to provide wellness services such as vaccinations, exams for minor illnesses (skin and ear infections, lumps, evaluations for non-spayed and neuter surgeries, respiratory infections, etc.), nail trims and more.

The clinic does not have x-ray capabilities and doesn’t provide hospitalization or care for long-term illnesses. However, they can perform bloodwork in-house or send out to a reference lab as a wellness check, or help diagnose illness at a slightly reduced price compared to most full-service vets, then the owner can follow up for treatment at a full-service clinic.

Along with Johnson, she also has a registered veterinary tech who has worked at multiple general practice clinics, MedVet Worthington and VetIQ, and a veterinary assistant who also has worked at VetIQ.

Johnson said they normally see dogs and cats, but also will see birds, reptiles and small mammals, at her discretion.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday by appointment only. Surgeries are performed starting at 8 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and go until around 6 p.m. when the last patient gets sent home. Wednesdays hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a visit, call 937-679-5500 or go to windreachvet.com.