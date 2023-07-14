NFL tight end, local grad, spends time with young Tecumseh football players

Some youth football players received a treat Thursday when a local graduate who now plays in the National Football League came to their practice to sign autographs and work out with the kids.

Andrew Ogletree, a Northridge High School graduate, now is a tight end for the Indianapolis Colts.

He said he visited the Park Layne Wee Arrows practice because he enjoys giving back to the community.

“Teach them a little bit of football but ultimately, just have fun with these kids,” Ogletree said, something he did not have growing up, he said. “I am a kid at heart.”

Ogletree had his own football camp last week and was approached by an Arrows coach to come out to the youth event in Clark County.

“I had a great time,” Ogletree said after the event.

The 2016 Northridge graduate was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, the 192nd player selected.

Ogletree, a 6-foot-5, 261-pound tight end, played at Youngstown State, started his career as a wide receiver at Division II University of Findlay but converted to tight end at Youngstown State. There, he led the team with 28 catches for 282 yards his final season.