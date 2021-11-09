No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park

Last month, Ohio Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., introduced a bill that would require rules governing the safety of swimmers on man-made ponds, lakes, or other similar bodies of water.

Hall introduced House Bill 457 into the 134th General Assembly regular session. The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, Sharon Ray, R-Wadsworth, Jean Schmidt, R-Loveland, and Andrea White, R-Kettering.

“We need to do whatever we can to keep this from happening again,” Hall said at the time. “This is extremely personal to me.”

The goal, he said, is to keep similar drownings from ever happening by correcting the regulatory gap.

The next step for the bill is to be assigned to an Ohio House committee.

Two days after the drowning, the water park hired an independent investigator to undertake an assessment and gap analysis of the park’s health and safety policies, procedures and programs, it said in a release.

The investigation, conducted by Dan Wood of Industrial Safety Services of Ohio, revealed no violations of law or regulations during the drowning.