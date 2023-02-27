No more 513 area code phone numbers: Say hello to 283

According to The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio,, the 513 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers by the end of 2023. To combat that, PUCO approved a plan in December 2021 to overlay a new area code. Beginning April 28, anyone requesting a new service or additional line in the traditional 513 region will receive a number with the 283 area code.

Residents who currently have a 513 area code will keep their current number. The 513/283 area code region includes Cincinnati and surrounding Ohio cities such as West Chester Twp., Mason, Hamilton, Middletown and Cleves.