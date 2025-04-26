No one injured in Woods Street fire that started in basement

Firefighters were quickly able to put out a house fire Friday night at the intersection of Woods Street and Trenton Franklin Road in Madison Twp.
The two-story home had heavy smoke showing when firefighters from Madison Twp. arrived around 8:30 p.m. Crews made entry and located the fire in the basement, which had traveled to the first floor.
The responders quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
“As always, we appreciate our mutual aid companies who responded to assist,” MTFD wrote on Facebook.
